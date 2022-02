CORTLAND, NY – A Cortland man has been accused of setting fire to his former home.

The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40 year-old Chad McKane on Friday and charged him with an arson that occurred in Marathon back on January 9th.

Police say McKane set fire to 5 Swift Street in the village where he previously lived.

He was also charged with violating an order of protection by damaging the home.