CORTLAND, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH)- A Cortland man is charged with a DUI after getting into a single car motor vehicle accident.

On January 7th, 2024, at approximately 12:59 AM, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a property damage accident in the area of Clarks Corners Road in the town of Lapeer. Through investigation, it was determined that the defendant, Darrell V. Richmond, age 64, was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and caused a single car motor vehicle accident. He was arrested the same day at 1:27 AM.

Mr. Richmond was arrested and released on his own recognizance. Mr. Richmond is scheduled to appear in the Town of Lapeer Court on February 14th, 2024 at 5:30 PM.

His charges are: Driving While Intoxicated (Misdemeanor), Driving with .08% or more of Blood Alcohol Content (Misdemeanor), Failure to Keep Right (Traffic Violation), Unsafe Tire (Traffic Violation)