CORTLAND, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A man has been charged with sex abuse following an investigation in the Town of Cortlandville.

On August 11, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested 52-year-old Thomas Leonard of Cortland after receiving reports of sexual abuse. Leonard allegedly subjected one victim to unwanted inappropriate sexual contact on two occasions between May and August. The victim was known to Leonard.

Leonard was charged with two counts of sex abuse in the first degree and two counts of forcible touching. He is awaiting arraignment.