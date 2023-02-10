CORTLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Cortland man has been arrested for sending harassing messages to a child.

31-year-old Jesse Anderson-Woodman allegedly sent the messages to a 14-year-old victim via social media.

On February 8th, Anderson-Woodman came to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office where he was charged with Aggravated Harassment and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

He was arraigned, released on his own recognizance, and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Cortlandville Court on March 1st.