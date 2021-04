CORTLAND COUNTY – A Cortland County woman has admitted to sexually exploiting a child under the age of 5 and taking pictures of it.

39 year old, Sarah Gates, pled guilty to the charges.

The U-S Attorney’s Office says that on several occasions in 2017, Gates and Christopher Perry took photos on their cell phones as they sexually exploited the child.

Gates faces 15 to 30 years in prison.

Perry pled guilty last April and was sentenced to 45 years in federal prison in November.