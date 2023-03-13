WILLET, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Following an investigation by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office, a Cortland County woman has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies.

42-year-old Melissa Wallace of Willet allegedly failed to disclose changes to her household composition to the Cortland County Department of Social Services.

She also allegedly submitted fraudulent paperwork concerning the number of people in her home.

According to the sheriff’s office, Wallace received benefits she was not entitled to in excess of $3,500.

She was arraigned on the following charges:

Welfare Fraud in the 3rd Degree

Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree

2 counts of Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the 1st Degree

She was released and is expected to appear in Cortland City Court on March 27th.