TRUXTON, NY – The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a number of thefts from locked cars parked at a ski resort.

On Sunday, February 20th, multiple complaints were issued regarding items stolen from cars that were locked at parked at Labrador Mountain in Truxton.

All vehicles had their windows smashed.

The incidents all happened during the day.

Police have not yet caught the perpetrators, and the investigation remains on-going. If anyone saw anything suspicious, or has any information regarding the thefts, they should call 607-758-6151.

The Sheriff’s Office also reminds people to lock their cars and keep valuable items at home or on your person.