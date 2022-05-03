TOWN OF SOLON, NY – The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the arrest of a Cincinnatus woman for driving while impaired.

Police responded to a call about property damage car accident around 9:10 AM on May 1st, at Route 41 in the Town of Solon.

41 year-old Lori-Anne Henry had been involved in a single car accident, in which she drove off the roadway and damaged personal property.

Police say the believe Henry was driving while impaired by drugs. They also allegedly found her in possession of narcotics. She was arrested and taken to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office, where she was processed and released.