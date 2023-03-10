CINCINNATUS, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on NYS Route 41 in the Town of Cincinnatus to investigate a burglary.

Firearms, ammunition, hunting equipment, trail cameras, hunting apparel, and more were stolen from the property.

The sheriff’s office is requesting assistance from anyone who may have information regarding the incident.

You are asked to contact Sgt. Natoli at 607-758-5584.

The sheriff’s office is reminds residents, “if you see something unusual, say something, report the incident immediately by calling either 911 or 607-753-3311.”