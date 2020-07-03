Cortese teams up with Matthews Auto to host tailgate for hungry families

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local restaurant which has stood for three generations held a one-of-a-kind party this week.

Cortese Restaurant in Binghamton teamed up with Mathews Auto to host a tailgate for hungry families.

People were invited to bring their pick-up trucks and sit in the back of them while they ate.

Others used show vehicles as dinner tables.

Everything on the menu was available, including pizza, pasta, grilled cheese, and salad among other tasty items.

Restaurant Owner Chris Cortese says joining with a longtime business partner was easy.

“We invited Mathews to come down because my father and myself and my family have done business with Matthews for a long time, and a lot of the guys from Matthews come in here. So what the heck? Let’s team up and have a little fun,” he says.

The first eighteen customers to make it to the tailgate were given a pair of $25 gift cards, one from Cortese, and the other from Matthews Auto.

Those who did not eat on a truck were able to take seating in a tent under a table in a more conventional style.