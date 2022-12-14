ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Mercy House has received an annual donation courtesy of some whiskers.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Division presented the Mercy House of the Southern Tier with a check for 34 hundred dollars this week.

The money was raised through a No Shave November promotion in which CO’s could donate $50 and receive permission to grow facial hair.

Normally, Sheriff’s Office rules require them to be clean shaven.

CO Robert Leonard says charitable efforts like this help to build camaraderie.

“It’s always fun to grow the facial hair. We see people differently and it’s a way for the morale to be boosted for the month of November.”

Mercy House is a community care shelter for people with terminal illnesses that can no longer stay at home.

Sheriff Dave Harder, who is retiring at the end of this month, participated in the check presentation.