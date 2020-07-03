Coronavirus cases skyrocket amid positive June jobs report

WASHINGTON, D.C. – After a positive June jobs report, President Trump says the economy is rebounding just as he predicted it would.

But as NewsChannel 34’s Alexandra Limon shows us, since that June jobs survey was taken, coronavirus cases have skyrocketed and that could have long-term negative effects on the economy.

PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS HE’S OPTIMISTIC AFTER A BETTER THAN EXPECTED JUNE JOBS REPORT

“The crisis is being handled.”

THE U.S. ECONOMY ADDED 4.8 MILLION JOBS AND THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE DROPPED TO ELEVEN PERCENT.

“Our economy is roaring back, it’s coming back extremely strong.”

But health experts, some governors, and democrats on capitol hill are worried about a different set of numbers; the spiking number of COVID cases around the country.

WEDNESDAY THE US RECORDED 50,000 NEW COVID-19 CASES IN ONE DAY.

DEMOCRATIC SENATE MINORITY LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER SAYS PRESIDENT TRUMP IS CLAIMING VICTORY TOO SOON.

He’s ignoring reality completely. the June jobs report showed modest growth, but we know that conditions have worsened since the survey was completed in the middle of the month.”

THE KAISER FAMILY FOUNDATION CLASSIFIED 31 STATES AS NEW CORONAVIRUS HOTSPOTS DURING THE LAST TWO WEEKS OF JUNE.

AND NOW A GROWING NUMBER OF STATES ARE EITHER CLOSING BUSINESSES AGAIN OR PAUSING PLANS TO REOPEN THEM.

“We should not look at the public health endeavors as being an obstruction to opening up. We should look at it as a vehicle to opening up.”

DR ANTHONY FAUCI MADE IT CLEAR TO LAWMAKERS THAT THE FUTURE OF JOBS AND THE ECONOMY DEPENDS ON AMERICANS TAKING ACTION TO SLOW THE SPREAD OF THE VIRUS.

IN WASHINGTON, ALEXANDRA LIMON.