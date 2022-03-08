Ludicrous and outrageous.



Those were a couple of the choice words the lawyer for former Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell used in court Tuesday to describe the charges against him.



Cornwell served as D-A from 2016 through 2019 before choosing not to seek re-election, opting first to run for Congress and later launching a failed bid for Broome County Family Court Judge.



Last July, Cornwell was indicted for public corruption, grand larceny, forgery, corrupting the government and offering false instruments for filing.



The charges stem from expenses that were allegedly improperly submitted to Broome County to pay, as well as Cornwell taking steps to hide his own arrest record within the D-A’s office records system.

The case is being prosecuted by special District Attorneys from Schuyler and Schenectady Counties after Judge Donald Serio ruled that the current Broome D.A., Mike Korchak, could not try the case because he might also be a witness in it.

Korchak served as Cornwell’s Chief Assistant D.A. for all 4 years.

Philip Mueller, an A.D.A. from Schenectady says Cornwell and his former administrative assistant Jim Worhach used an off-ledger checking account, that only they had access to, as a $24,000 slush fund when it was intended to cover witness expenses.



Specifically, Cornwell and Worhach are accused of having the county pay for their parking spots in a private LAZ lot, cover a table for Assistant D-A’s at an Urban League dinner where Cornwell was giving a keynote speech and to pay for clothing produced with the D-A’s office logo.



Cornwell is also accused of changing his name on arrest records from the past to “Stephen Johnson” while changing Worhach’s to “James Smith.”

And Cornwell is accused of stealing a missing box of case files that included a copy of his arrest record.



Cornwell’s high-profile defense attorney Bruce Barket argued that the charges do not add up to a money-making conspiracy for personal gain and basically amount to a 2 dollar a day parking space.

He says Worhach submitted the vouchers for the parking costs and that Cornwell had every reason to expect that the county would pay for them.

Barket says it was improper for Korchak to present the case to the grand jury because he worked in the office during the period in question.

And Barket called Korchak’s grand jury presentation one of the worst he’s ever seen, riddled with grand speculation and improper and leading questioning.



Barket urged Judge Donald Serio to dismiss the indictment.



No word on when Serio will rule on the motion.