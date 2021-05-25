Corning Museum of Glass summer exhibits

CORNING, NY – The weather is heating up, and so are the demonstrations at the Corning Museum of Glass.

Starting the summer season is the Glass Fusion Fest, which began yesterday and will run through Sunday.

This free event hosts numerous glass blowing demonstrations, music and more.

Also this summer, the museum will hosting a new Fire and Wine exhibit, showcasing wine glass making throughout the years.

Senior Manager of Hot Glass Programs Eric Meek says wine and glass are two of the things that make the area so special.

“The process is beautiful to watch, kind of like a dance where you’re playing with this material that moves and is really alive, and to see that take shape in front of your eyes and become this beautiful sparkling object that just reflects light so wonderfully, it’s just the magical transformation,” says Meek.

Also on display are objects created on the Netflix glass blowing competition show Blown Away.

For more on everything going on this summer, you can visit cmog.org.