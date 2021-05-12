Corning hotel offers “Grandparents Reunion” package for a family staycation

CORNING, NY – A Southern Tier hotel is offering a place for grandma and grandpa to spend some long-awaited quality time with their grandkids now that the pandemic is starting to subside.

The Radisson Hotel Corning has a Grandparents Reunion package available.

It includes an overnight stay for 2 adults and 2 children.

Plus, a reserved time slot in the indoor swimming pool, a choice of dinner or breakfast in the hotel’s restaurant and a special children’s snack package upon arrival.

Sales Manager Kristen Morseman says the local stay-cation is a way to reconnect and make new memories.

“Now that things are becoming a little more easier, and the vaccine is out, it’s making it a little more easier for people to come together. So, we just wanted to play a special part in that and make it a reunion for them,” says Morseman.

Morseman says families can also walk to the nearby Corning Museum of Glass or Market Street shopping district.

The cost for the Grandparents Reunion package is $155.

It’s available Wednesdays through Saturdays until July 5th.

To book a room, go to Radisson.com/CorningNY or call 962-5000.

Use promo code 7KM4FW