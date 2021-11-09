Cornell, Ithaca CSD under shelter in place; man with gun reported near campus

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Cornell’s North Campus and the Ithaca City School District have entered a shelter in place because of a reported man with a gun near the school.

According to CornellALERT at 2:09 p.m. on November 9, local police are pursuing a man with a gun in Cayuga Heights north of the campus.

As a result, Cornell has issued a shelter in place on its Ithaca campus. North Campus residents are advised to lock their doors and windows and call 911 if they see someone with a gun.

At 2:23 p.m., Ithaca City Schools said that Cayuga Heights Elementary, Boynton Middle, and Ithaca High School are also in a shelter in place. Parents and caregivers should not come to the buildings until further notice.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.