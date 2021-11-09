Cornell, Ithaca CSD under shelter in place; man with gun reported near campus

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Cornell’s North Campus and the Ithaca City School District have entered a shelter in place because of a reported man with a gun near the school.

According to CornellALERT at 2:09 p.m. on November 9, local police are pursuing a man with a gun in Cayuga Heights north of the campus.

As a result, Cornell has issued a shelter in place on its Ithaca campus. North Campus residents are advised to lock their doors and windows and call 911 if they see someone with a gun.

At 2:23 p.m., Ithaca City Schools said that Cayuga Heights Elementary, Boynton Middle, and Ithaca High School are also in a shelter in place. Parents and caregivers should not come to the buildings until further notice.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News