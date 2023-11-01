TOWN OF DICKINSON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Cornell student accused of calling for deadly violence against the Jewish community in online posts is being held at the Broome County Jail.

21-year-old Patrick Dai of Pittsford, N.Y., a junior at the ivy league school, is currently imprisoned in Greater Binghamton at the request of the United States Marshal’s Service. He will be transported to the federal courthouse in Downtown Syracuse for a scheduled hearing.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office has an agreement with the U.S. Marshalls Service to house federal inmates in its Correctional Facility when needed. Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar says Dai is currently being housed in the medical wing under 24-hour supervision, in line with the facilities policies given the nature of his charges.

“It is our responsibility to ensure the health and safety of those in our care no matter how heinous their alleged crimes may be. Mr. Dai will be afforded the same treatment and protection under the law as any incarcerated individual in our facility while they await their day in court,” said Akshar. “Make no mistake – on a personal level, my strong support for the Jewish community, both locally and across our nation, remains unwavering and the entire Broome County Sheriff’s Office stands together against antisemitism, racism and hate in all their forms.”

Dai was arrested Tuesday on a federal criminal complaint charging him with posting threats to kill or injure another using interstate communications due to alleged antisemitic remarks, calling for the deaths of Jewish People.

Dai is accused of threatening to “shoot up 104 West”, an on-campus dining hall located next to the Jewish Center that caters to Kosher diets. He allegedly posted a message saying he was going to “bring an assault rifle to campus and shoot all you pig jews.” He is also accused of threatening to “stab” and “slit the throat” of Jewish males on campus and called for the beheading of all Jewish babies. It is also alleged that Dai posted about raping Jewish women and throwing them off of a cliff.