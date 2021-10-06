Cornell requiring all employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are coming down again, hospitalizations are dropping, and new cases per day are about to dip below 100,000 for the first time in two months — all signs that the summer surge is waning. Not wanting to lose momentum, government leaders and employers are looking at strengthening and expanding vaccine requirements. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

ITHACA, NY – In accordance with the vaccination mandate announced by President Biden, Cornell University is requiring all employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

This goes for employees who work in Ithaca, Geneva, New York City or any other location.

They must be vaccinated by December 8th, or must have obtained a university approved medial or religious exemption.

The university says employees should start the vaccination process as soon as possible as December 8th is the deadline for full vaccinations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News