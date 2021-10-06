Cornell requiring all employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19

ITHACA, NY – In accordance with the vaccination mandate announced by President Biden, Cornell University is requiring all employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
This goes for employees who work in Ithaca, Geneva, New York City or any other location.
They must be vaccinated by December 8th, or must have obtained a university approved medial or religious exemption.
The university says employees should start the vaccination process as soon as possible as December 8th is the deadline for full vaccinations.