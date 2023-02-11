BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County is offering a course where residents can learn about composting, recycling, and waste reduction.

The “Master Composter-Recycler Program” will begin March 9th and run through May 11th.

There will be 10 classes on Thursday nights from 6 to 8 p.m. at 840 Upper Front Street in Binghamton.

According to Cornell Cooperative, “Trainees will put knowledge gained in class to work by assisting in leading community outreach. Conducting public workshops, working with county schools and groups, building, and maintaining various community compost sites are a few experience opportunities for the trainees.”

Those interested can call 607-772-8953 or email Josh at jse67@cornell.edu.