TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County is hosting a special poultry raising workshop on March 8th at 6 p.m.

The zoom class will cover several topics including purchasing chicks, brooding birds, comparison of various production models, nutrition, management, processing and marketing.

It will also touch briefly on egg production, broiler production, and turkey production.

The fee is $10 per email. Once signed up, a link for the zoom meeting will be sent to you via email on the day of the event.

To register, you can click here. The deadline is March 6th.