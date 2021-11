BINGHAMTON, NY – Get your holiday shopping done a little early this year at the Cornell Cooperative Extension Holiday Artisan Market.

You can shop on Thursday, December 2nd and Friday, December 3rd from 4 to 7pm at CCE.

Over 30 local farmers will be selling their goods along with food and beverage venders, artisans and craft people.

Among the offerings will also be home seasonal décor, hand poured candles, textiles, wood crafts and more.