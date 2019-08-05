“Cops on Top” raises funds for Special Olympics

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. – If you thought you spotted a cop on top of your local Dunkin Donuts…you were right.

Police officers were on the rooftops of multiple Dunkin Donuts locations as part of their annual “Cops on Top” fundraiser for the New York State Special Olympics.

Officers from more than six agencies across Broome County joined athletes in raising money to help cover entry fees to Special Olympic competitions.

Special t-shirts were given out for donations of $20.

Johnson City Police Captain George Hayes says that he is proud to help the organization and see the community’s support.

“It’s awesome. We have a lot of support from people here, they thank us for being here and we’re thanking them for coming here and donating to this organization,” he said.

Hayes says their goal this year is to raise $85,000.

“Cops on Top” is one of many fundraisers law enforcement partners with the Special Olympics of New York State for.

A couple other events on that list include the torch run and polar plunge.