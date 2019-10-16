Cops for a Cause supports mental health issues in Binghamton

HILLCREST, N.Y -Current and retired law enforcement officers in our area are using a day on the links to support mental health issues in our area.

The organization Cops for a Cause announced $5,000 worth of donations generated by its annual golf tournament.

The group chose to support causes related to mental health this year by giving $5,000 each to the Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier and the New York Law Enforcement Assistance Program, or NY LEAP, which promotes mental health awareness, education, and assistance for first responders

Cops for a Cause is also purchasing bracelets for Project Lifesaver which provide tracking technology for people with cognitive impairment such as autism, Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia.

“Cops for a Cause is proud to say that we will be purchasing $5,000 worth of locator bracelets that can be used in conjunction with equipment maintained by local law enforcement agencies to help locate these individuals when they wander off or are lost,” says Cops for a Cause President Scott Pauly.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office already has the tracking equipment and Vestal Police are looking to purchase it as well.

Pauly says families interested in receiving a Project Lifesaver bracelet for their loved one can request one by emailing Cops4ACauseNY@gmail.com