JOHNSON CITY, NY – Local cops headed to Johnson City yesterday to make sure everyone gets a Christmas dinner on the table.

Cops 4 a Cause is a non-profit organization made up of current and retired law enforcement looking to give back.

The organization is 3 years old and growing, and often hosts events and fundraising opportunities.

Yesterday, they made a stop at Johnson City High School with $2,500 worth of Wegmans gift cards.

The cards will be provided to families who need them to assist with groceries.

Cops 4 a Cause President Scott Pauly says the joy that accompanies giving back is why the organization exists.

“It’s a great way for us to have an impact on those in need. Especially around the holiday season. And it’s exactly the type of thing that we’re looking to do as an organization,” says Pauly.

The organization also donated to Tioga Center in partnership with the Community Shop out of Owego.