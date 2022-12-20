NEWARK VALLEY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A local non-profit is continuing its tradition of providing meals for struggling families throughout local area schools.

For the third year in a row, Cops 4 A Cause has donated $5,500 worth of gift cards to three local school’s including Spencer-VanEtten, Newark Valley, and Union Endicott.

The gift cards pertain to local establishments in each respective district.

For example, Newark Valley received gift cards to Hollenbeck Food, Spencer VanEtten to the Big M, and Price Chopper cards for U-E families.

The President of Cops for a Cause, Scott Pauly said that the program has continued to grow each year, and that it encompasses the organization’s mission of giving back to the communities we live in.

“It’s fairly simple for us, but you know, who better to work with people within the district, who know the families within the district, they can identify the families and get the money where it’s needed.”

Pauly said that the non-profit works hand-in-hand with social workers from each school district to identity students and families in need.

Yesterday, Pauly presented the cards to the principals of Newark Valley and Spencer- VanEtten, and did the same today at Union Endicott.

He said that the schools will be distributing the gift cards throughout the week so that families can have a full Christmas dinner spread.