Cooperstown teacher pleads guilty to vulgar charges

COOPERSTOWN N.Y -A former Cooperstown teacher has pleaded guilty to 3

counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

41 year-old Justin Hobbie of Springfield Center was a gym and health teacher in Cooperstown until his arrest last December.



In his guilty plea, he admitted to coercing three girls under the age of 16 to

send him pictures of their genitalia and videos of them masturbating.



Hobbie faces at least 15 years in prison on each count with a maximum of

30 years per count.



He will be sentenced on December 19th.