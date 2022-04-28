BINGHAMTON, NY – In an effort to fundraise and raise awareness for what is happening over in Ukraine, the Cooperative Gallery on State Street is hosting a fundraiser.

“Art for Ukraine” is a one time occurrence that will be a weekend full of music, art, and refreshments.

The community is invited to come out and check out the pieces that were made by local Ukrainian artists as well as members of the gallery.

President of the Together for Ukraine Foundation, Anatoliy Pradun, is encouraging the anyone to come and learn about Ukrainian culture.

“Come out, explore Ukrainian art, see what you can buy for yourself. Even if you aren’t buying just learn about Ukrainian paintings, Ukrainian culture and Ukrainian great symbols that Ukrainian artists love to present,” he said.

Funds raised at this event will be donated to Together for Ukraine Foundation and Saint John’s Ukrainian Refugee and Humanitarian Assistance Fund.

This one time event is taking place tomorrow from 5 to 8 and Saturday from 11 to 6.