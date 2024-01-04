BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Right next door to the arts council is Cooperative Gallery 213, which is featuring its 12th annual Bob Johnston Photography Show and Competition.

The gallery is filled with family photos, candid shots, abstracts, landscapes and more. Some in color some in black and white.

The gallery brought in two professional photographers to judge the competition. They will award one best of show and four judges choice awards, two in color and two in black and white, plus several honorable mentions.

A gallery member, Geof Gould says that as the technology continues to grow and improve, so does the amount and quality of the works submitted to the competition.

“So, you’ll see a wide range of cameras, but it’s almost all digital these days. There are very few people, although I think still a few, who are using, you know, Velvia or grade films,” said Gould.

The exhibit will be open until January 27th.

Gould says that photographers from other counties and even out of the state are entered in the competition.

For tomorrow’s First Friday, the gallery will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. and the award winners will be announced at 6:30.

A people’s Choice award, labeling the community’s favorite photo, will be announced on the final day of the show, January 27, at 2:30.