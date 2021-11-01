Convicted sex offender headed to prison for creating child porn with three different 5-year-olds

NORWICH, NY – A convicted sex offender from Norwich is headed to prison for decades for creating child porn with three different 5-year-olds.

The US Attorney’s Office says 35-year-old Patrick Kain was sentenced to 35 years for child sexual exploitation and for committing a felony against a minor as a registered sex offender.

Kain admitted that from 2016 through 2019 he created child pornography by pulling the victims’ underwear open and recording images of their genitals.

Kain also possessed 90 videos and ten images of other children.