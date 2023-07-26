BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) July is nationally known as Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, and community leaders held a convention to spread more local awareness.

This morning, the non-profit, Partners in Community Development hosted the BIPOC symposium to address mental health through the lens of equity. BIPOC stands for Black, Indigenous and People of Color. The symposium, held at the Holiday Inn in Downtown Binghamton, is a half day of presentations and panelists by local and national experts. Research shows that compared to white people, black and indigenous people are less likely to have access to mental health services, less likely to seek out help, and more likely to receive poor quality of care.

“And historically, in communities of color, we’re often taught, what goes on in the home, stays in the home. Or, we’re not going to talk about that, we’re not going to address it. Oh, they’re just bas, or that came from the other side of the family. Well, no, we need to really begin to talk about it within communities of color and get comfortable having that conversation,” said Sara Taylor, Project Director for the BIPOC Project.

Taylor says that suicide rates among black youth have risen faster than any other ethnic group in the past two decades. The theme of this year’s campaign is we are each other’s medicine, it still takes a village.