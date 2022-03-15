BINGHAMTON, NY – Local housing advocates are calling for major code and housing reform as they accuse a landlord of cutting water off to a Binghamton family as a means of evicting them.

Members of Stakeholders of Broome County held a news conference yesterday near the home of the Garcia family on Mary Street.

Stakeholders says property owner Doug Ritter cut out a portion of water pipe that feeds the Garcia’s second floor apartment and then padlocked access to the basement.

They say Ritter is using an illegal “self-help” form of eviction by trying to get his apartment condemned rather than go through the traditional eviction process which has been subject to a pandemic related moratorium.

Community organizer Salka Valerio with Citizen Action says the lack of water, which has been going on for over a month, endangers the well-being of the family, including 7 children, who live there.

“Ritter and slumlords like him have been permitted to profit from the exploitation and harassment of our neighbors for too long. In response to systemic failures at the City, County, and State levels that have left vulnerable residents to fend for themselves against negligent and predatory landlords,” says Valerio.

The Stakeholders have issued a series of demands including routine inspections for rental properties that contain 2 or more residential units as well as a receivership program for persistent noncompliant properties.

The Garcia family filed a criminal charge against Ritter which is pending in city court.

Ritter says he was forced to cut off the water after the Garcias repeatedly and intentionally overflowed their sinks and toilets, causing water to cascade down into the apartment below.

“It was off 5 days. I reluctantly turned it on. I will not, I repeat, I will not turn it on again. I have a court order saying I have to turn it on. I’ve already written to the judge saying I’m not turning it on. I’ll be disobeying the law I feel if I turn it on,” says Ritter.

Ritter says the family has created an unlivable situation by trashing the apartment and introducing cockroaches.

And he says that the family dog bit a worker he sent in to investigate the water situation.

Ritter argues that he is being denied his constitutional right to his day in court as eviction proceedings against the Garcias have been postponed.