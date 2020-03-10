Controversy ensues over ‘NYS Clean’ sanitizer produced by inmates

ALBANY, NY – Advocates for the rights of those incarcerated are speaking out against ‘New York State Clean’ sanitizer.

Governor Cuomo said yesterday that it’s being made by inmates.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on why some say it’s a controversial product.

As a response to price-gouging concerns, and hand sanitizers selling out in stores Governor Cuomo unveiled state-made sanitizer on Monday.

Up to 100,000 gallons of it will be produced each week by inmates in Washington County.

But, not everyone is on board with it.

“Today we’re here to respond to the coronavirus outbreak and Governor Cuomo’s announcement yesterday that people in prison will have their labor exploited.”

Advocates of those incarcerated say prisoners could be making less than one-dollar per hour to make the product.

“I believe that we should get minimum wage if we’re doing eight hours of hard work in the prison industries.”

At a press conference today, Governor Cuomo made clear that the state is not making a profit off of it and that it’s not for sale.

“It is given to other jurisdictions, state use, prison use, bus use.”

We asked the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision if they could provide information on what inmates are being paid to make the sanitizer, and their response to the criticism over the pay.

We did not immediately receive a response on that.

‘New York State Clean’ sanitizer comes in 1.7 ounce, 7 ounce and gallon size bottles.

In Albany, Corina Cappabianca.