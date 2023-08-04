DELHI, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Frankfort contractor appeared in Delaware County Court on Wednesday after allegedly stealing over $360,000 from a customer.

On August 2, 37-year-old Michael Salamey was charged with two counts of grand larceny in the second degree. Salamey allegedly agreed to a contract with the owner of a real estate development to work on a property in the Town of Roxbury. Between May 2021 and June 2022, the owner paid Salamey to install a septic system, underground electric utilities, foundations, and small homes. Salamey billed the owner, having said he completed the work, and was paid in full. However, after the owner came to inspect the property, it was discovered that none of the work had been done. Salamey cut off all communication with the owner and was unable to be found. He plead not guilty to the charges.

Due to New York State’s bail reform laws, Salamey’s charges do not qualify for bail. He was released to the supervision of the Delaware County Probation Department. The case is scheduled for a conference in Delaware County Court on August 21.