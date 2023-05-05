DELHI, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Wednesday, May 3rd, an inmate in the Delaware County Jail was arrested and charged with Promoting Prison Contraband, a felony.

On May 2nd, the jail was searched by Delaware County Corrections Officers and Investigators. They located a hand-made braided rope concealed inside the outer garment of 21-year-old Dakota Mann.

Mann had allegedly ripped other garments into smaller strips and used the strips to braid the rope.

A separate investigation revealed that Mann also violated an order of protection while inside the jail by contacting the protected party 132 times during the month of April.

On top of Promoting Prison Contraband, Mann has also been charged with Criminal Mischief and Criminal Contempt, both misdemeanors.

He was arraigned at the Town of Delhi Court and remanded back to the Delaware County Jail on $10,000 bail.