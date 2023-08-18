TOWN OF CHENANGO, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A work zone accident left one Binghamton man hospitalized on Wednesday.

On August 16, at approximately 2:06 p.m., the Broome County Sheriff’s Office responded to a construction site in the Town of Chenango after a worker was hit by a water truck. The accident occurred within a construction area that was partitioned off from the public traffic lanes on the Interstate 88 westbound bridge north of I-81.

An investigation revealed that as the worker was leaving a portable toilet, he was struck by a truck that was driving through the construction site after a heavy rainfall. The truck, which was traveling in reverse, ran over the victim’s legs and lower torso. He remained conscious and responding officers stayed with him until EMS arrived at the scene. The victim was then taken to Wilson Hospital.

Due to the location of the accident, no traffic lanes were shut down and traffic flowed normally while first responders investigated the incident and attended to the victim.

The accident report revealed that the portable toilet used by the construction workers was positioned in a way that those exiting the bathroom would be put directly in the path of any construction vehicles passing by within the work site.

Charges have not been filed at this time. The accident report was sent to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.