Construction complaints from some residents for new Binghamton fire station

BINGHAMTON, NY – A woman living across the street from where Binghamton is building its new central fire station says the construction is damaging her home and disrupting the neighborhood’s quality of life.

Kathy Staples objects to the loud noise and vibrations coming from the site as crews drive pilings into the ground.

Staples claims the resulting tremors are causing items to fall off of her walls and countertops.

And she says the addition of a fire station is transforming her neighborhood where kids used to be able to play in the one way street.

Staples argues that the city did not seek residents’ input because they live in a poor neighborhood.

“It’s like we don’t exist as part of their world, or our neighborhood is less than worthy of even having a public comment section of rezoning every other property in the city if something happens,” says Staples.

Staples also argues that the city should not be building a non-residential project along Pine Street which is zoned residential.

A city official counters that the majority of the structure will be along Court Street on a parcel that is zoned commercial and that municipalities aren’t subject to zoning regulations, especially when public safety is involved.

The city says the end product will be worth the inconveniences posed by the construction process.

Another neighbor adjacent to the site tells NewsChannel 34 that she supports the fire station and believes it will make the neighborhood safer.