ENDICOTT, NY – An iconic Italian restaurant on Endicott’s Northside is now offering what it calls the freshest salad in town.

Consol’s on Oak Hill Avenue has added a grow room in the back of the eatery.

For the past 6 weeks, it has been experimenting with growing its own salad greens along with basil for pesto and mint for cocktails at the bar.

The organic terraponics are in racks under specialized lights, allowing a quick turnaround from planting to harvesting.

Jim Consol and Aimee Szwalla are partners in the operation.

Consol says the greens are the best of the best

“This way we know exactly how it is handled, how it is prepared. Safety, nutritionally and taste all works beautifully in this kind of system,” says Consol.

“We’re going to need more production, we’re going to grow more. We hope to someday grow tomatoes and cucumbers, everything we can just to make it self-sustainable here. Farm to table. So, the chefs come out, they pick everything, there’s nothing fresher. We’re going to feature it tonight in our salad,” says Szwalla.

Consol’s has also introduced a takeout pantry featuring its sauce, homemade pastas, salad dressings, desserts and pizza kits.

The restaurant is open Wednesday through Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m.