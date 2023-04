JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Last week, there was a major water main break that closed the intersection of North Broad Street and Olive Street in Johnson City.

Due to this, a Conserve Water Order was put into place for the whole Village of Johnson City.

Today, that order was lifted.

The Johnson City DPW says the work on North Broad Street is progressing and that conservation of water is no longer necessary.