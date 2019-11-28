Conservatives call for an end to fracking ban for Upstate New York

The New York State Conservative Party says the best way to fix Upstate’s ailing economy is by reversing the ban on hydrofracking.

Party leaders visited Binghamton earlier this month to call on Governor Cuomo to lift the prohibition of high-volume horizontal hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, that was put into place in December of 2014 over health concerns.

The Conservatives say New York’s Southern Tier, which sits above the same Marcellus Shale natural gas deposit as Northeastern Pennsylvania, could reap millions of dollars in economic benefit if fracking were allowed here as it is across the border.

The party received support from Windsor Town Supervisor Carolyn Price and former Broome County Legislator Julie Lewis who is Vice President of the Joint Landowners Coalition.