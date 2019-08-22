Conservation organization works to preserve local land

BINGHAMTON – A Chenango resident has made sure his land will maintain its natural beauty forever.

The Edward L. Rose Conservancy accepted its first conservation easement in the state of New York, a 15.5 acre parcel of land owned by Tim Matthews in the Town of Chenango.

A conservation easement is a contractual agreement that becomes attached to the deed of a land that will preserve the land how it is in perpetuity.

Those that get an easement can tailor it how they want choosing things like if they want allow hunting logging, or any further development on the property.

Matthews says the land has been in his family since the 70’s and he wanted to preserve what’s great about it.

“There aren’t a lot of choices you have in a lifetime of where you can do something that becomes legacy and goes in perpetuity into the future. The character of this forest behind us will remain the same. When my grandchildren and great grandchildren are in the area they’ll be able to play and do all the things that we’ve done here for the last 45 years,” says Matthews.

Conservancy Board Member Keith Oberg says the organization was originally formed in Pennsylvania in 1987 to protect land, preserve natural habitats and increase public awareness.

He says easements are something that more and more people are looking into.

“It is a growing phenomenon in the country as a whole and in this area. As development increases the pressure on land owners to develop their land increases and the desire to preserve that land for many of us increases,” says Oberg.

The conservancy documents how the land is at the beginning of the easement and monitors it yearly to make sure everything stays consistent.

Those interested in exploring getting an easement can visit the conservancy’s website at http://ELRose.org.