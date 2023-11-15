BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The state has the goal of connecting every single household to high-speed fiber optic internet, and broadband providers held a conference in Binghamton to strategize the next steps.

The second annual Upstate Rural Broadband Conference took place at the Double Tree Hotel in Binghamton today.

The conference brings together broadband providers from across the country to identify a strategy to speed up the roll-out of high-speed networks across the Southern Tier.

The Senior Vice President of ConnectAll, Joshua Breitbart says that the over $1 billion ConnectAll initiative is the state’s largest investment into broadband ever.

“Governor Hochul created the Connect All office to work with local government, private industry and community stakeholders to address all aspects of the digital divide. And this conference is a great opportunity to build on those partnerships with stakeholders here in Binghamton, Southern Tier, and from all across the state,” said Breitbart.

Breitbart says that ConnectAll aims to bolster publicly owned, open-access broadband infrastructure, upgrade service to affordable and public housing, and support digital inclusion and internet education.

He says that the state is seeking the public’s feedback on the investments.

You can share your thoughts by visiting broadband.ny.gov.