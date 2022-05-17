CONKLIN, NY – Broome County residents are trying to wrap our heads around the fact that the shooter grew up in our community.

When Conklin residents were told that the alleged killer, Payton Gendron, lived right around the corner, they found it hard to believe someone could come from such a quaint neighborhood.

Vintage Firearms in Endicott, where Gendron purchased the semi-automatic rifle, is closed until Monday and the owner is not taking calls.

Frank Barnett, the pastor at House of Worship church in Binghamton, says it’s easy to be angry in a time like this, but that emotion needs to be channeled into positivity and support.

“But we have to learn from these things that are going on, from the guns, through the violence and through the mental health issues. From all those things, and take the best we can out of it and come together and teach these things, pass out pamphlets, share with phone calls, put up on a local number. If you think of violence, call us. Different things like that. We can have use ideals to help our community become a safe environment,” he said.

Authorities say Gendron is in solitary confinement and on suicide watch until his return to court this Thursday.