BUFFALO, NY – Greater Binghamton is still absorbing the news that the man accused of carrying out this weekend’s horrific shooting in Buffalo is from our area.

18-year-old Payton Gendron of Conklin allegedly shot 13 people, 11 of them Black, at a TOPS supermarket on Saturday afternoon.

Police say Gendron exited his vehicle and shot four people in the parking lot before continuing into the store.

Officials say he was live-streaming the event in real time.

The gunman was heavily armed, wearing tactical, bullet proof gear.

He was captured inside the store by responding officers.

Based on a manifesto that Gendron allegedly posted online, authorities believe the killings were a racially motivated hate crime.

Investigators believe he would have continued killing African-Americans in the neighborhood had he not been apprehended.

10 people were killed.

3 people suffered non-life threatening injuries.