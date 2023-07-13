CONKLIN, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Over half a century of food, fun, music, and rides returns to a local fairground this weekend.

The 52nd rendition of the Conklin Fair begins today and runs through Saturday. This year the fair features over 20 rides along with plenty of games to play and lots of prizes to be won. Fair goers will also be able to hear music from local musicians, enjoy food from different vendors, and connect with local non-profit organizations. CEO Frank Mower says that people can expect just a plain good time.

“Years ago, the fair was down the road. Since we brought it here, it actually opens up pretty much a lot of Broome County and Susquehanna County that come here now. So, there’s less and less fairs showing up the last few years, we’ve been drawing from that. So, this is a huge Broome County, Susquehanna County event,” says Mower.

Mower says that the fair has been located at the Floyd L Maines Community Center Grounds on Conklin Avenue for the past 15 years. There will be plenty of space to park and parking will be free for anyone that is attending the event.

The fair will be open from 5 to 10 tonight and tomorrow and noon to 11 on Saturday.