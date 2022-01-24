CONKLIN, NY – A driver and passengers involved in a serious head-on collision in Conklin Friday morning are in the hospital.

The crash occurred around 9:20 Friday on Murphy Road in the town of Conklin.

The involved vehicles were a 2008 Dodge Charger and a 2014 Chevy Silverado.

Those in the Charger all had serious injuries.

The driver, 36 year-old Michael McDonald of Conklin, as well as 13 year-old Zoe Grems of Conklin and 4 year-old Kaylynn Mendez of Binghamton were all taken to Wilson Hospital.

Two additional passengers, 28 year-old Victoria Wilcox of Conklin and 14 year-old Keaton McDonald of Conklin were both flown to Upstate Hospital via LifeNet.

The driver of the Silverado and only occupant 53 year-old Christopher Davidson of Owego, was evaluated and not taken anywhere.

Troopers were assisted by the Broome County Sheriff’s Department, Broome Volunteer Emergency Squad, Superior Ambulance, Conklin Fire and the Broome County EMS Coordinator.

The crash remains under investigation.