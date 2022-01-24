CONKLIN, NY – A driver and passengers involved in a serious head-on collision in Conklin Friday morning are in the hospital,

The crash occurred around 9:20 Friday on Murphy Road in the town of Conklin.

The involved vehicles were a 2008 Dodge Charger and a 2014 Chevy Silverado.

Those in the Charger all had serious injuries, with the driver going to Wilson Medical Center by ambulance along with two passengers. Their two other passengers were flown by LifeNet to Upstate University Hospital.

The driver of the Silverado was evaluated and not taken anywhere.

Troopers were assisted by the Broome County Sheriff’s Department, Broome Volunteer Emergency Squad, Superior Ambulance, Conklin Fire and the Broome County EMS Coordinator.

The crash remains under investigation.