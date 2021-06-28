Conklin Avenue bridge work causes detour

BINGHAMTON, NY – There’s a detour in place on Binghamton’s Southside as contractors work to replace a bridge on Conklin Avenue.

The 49 year-old bridge over Pierce Creek is being replaced by Vacri Construction as part of a 2 point 2 million dollar project that also covered the replacement of the Belden Street bridge over Pierce Creek last year.

Most of the funding is coming from federal and state sources with a local share of less than 200 thousand dollars.

The detour takes traffic over Belden.

The Conklin Ave bridge handles nearly 13,000 vehicles per day.

The project is expected to be complete by September.