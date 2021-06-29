Congresswomen Claudia Tenney Announces Congressional App Challenge

Washington, DC – Congresswomen Claudia Tenney (NY-22) today announced she is hosting the Congressional App Challenge for middle and high school students to work as part of a team to develop a software application.

Established in 2015, the Congressional App Challenge allows students from across the United States to compete by creating and exhibiting a software application the students create for mobile, tablet, or computer devices on a platform of their choice.

“New York’s 22nd Congressional is home to state-of-the-art cyber security installations and leads the way in cutting edge research at our top tier colleges and universities and our award-winning schools. I encourage all middle and high school students in NY-22 to take this opportunity to learn more about coding and working with a team to develop an app.”

This competition is open to all middle and high school students living in New York’s 22nd Congressional District. Students can work individually or in teams of up to four.

Those who wish to compete in the challenge must register and submit their app to congressionalappchallenge.us during the Competition Submission Period that ends at 5:00 p.m. on November 1, 2021.

Apps will be judged by a team of experts in our community for their originality, creativity, design, functionality and user experience.

The winner will be featured on CongressionalAppChallenge.us, and the winning app will also be on display in the U.S. Capitol alongside winners from across the country.

For more information, please click the link here.