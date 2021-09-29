Congresswoman Claudia Tenney honors life of late Congressman Sherwood Boehlert

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney honors the life and legacy of late congressman Sherwood Boehlert.

Or more commonly known as Sherry, he represented our community from 1983 to 2007.

Tenney had the honor of participating in his funeral service alongside other elected officials from the region.

She reflected on a time when he came to visit the Mid York Weekly Newspaper and the PennySavor, he went to the back to where the inserting operations happened and this was an area filled with energetic senior citizens.

“Sherry got back there and was really excited to meet them all and one of them put him to challenge to see if he could actually do the job. Sherry without hesitation took off his business coat, rolled up his sleeves sat down and started inserting newspapers in our business and they loved him for that,” says Tenney.

Tenney says her thoughts and prayers are the his family, especially his wife, Marianne, who is also a devoted public servant.

She than asked that everyone join her in a moment of silence in the chamber where he served so many years in.