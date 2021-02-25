Congressman Tom Reed considers run for governor

NEW YORK – Republican Congressman Tom Reed says he’s considering a run for Governor next year.

Reed is currently in his fourth term in Congress representing the 23rd Congressional District which includes most of Tioga County.

He has been a constant critic of Governor Cuomo in recent years, lately over the state’s handling of COVID-19 positive hospital patients being transferred into nursing homes.

The former Mayor of Corning also has criticized Cuomo as a bully.

A Republican has not held the Governor’s job since George Pataki in 2006.